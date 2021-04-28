Nana Agradaa: Arrested Ghana TV 'sika gari' priestess Patricia Asiedu repent from ‘money doubler’ to be evangelist

Claims by popular Ghanaian fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa say she change from fetish to evangelist dey stir debate.

She make dis claims after police grant am self recognizance bail last week after police arrest am for operating two illegal TV stations.

Accra Circuit court release am on Ghc500,000 bail, but for many her arrest be partly sake of de money doubling fetish, "sika gari" which she dey advertise.

Nana Agradaa, owner of Thunder TV and Ice TV dey come on screen dey perform rituals with claims say her gods dey fit double money.

In a shocking twist after en arrest sake of illegal TV station operations, she start dey denounce en gods dey claims say she be born again.

For some social media users, dis be pure trick to continue en money doubling practice under de guise of Christianity.

"I no go work as fetish priestess again. My name no be Nana Agradaa... What de Lord do for me be good, he call me wey he give me salvation" Nana Agradaa talk media.

De popular fetish priestess also apologize to de people wey her actions affect negatively while she dey practice as fetish.