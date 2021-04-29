Curfew in Rivers State: Nyesom Wike impose 8-hour curfew across all 23 LGAs

29 April 2021, 17:15 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, RSGH

Rivers State Goment don impose State wide dusk to dawn curfew wit immediate effect.

Di new movement restriction affect all di 23 local goment areas, di govnor announce for state-wide TV broadcast on Thursday.

No movement from 10pm to 6am beginning form today 29 April, 2021.

Dis dey come after di State Executive Council discuss di matter.

Dem goment also review di state of security after recent attacks on security personnel for Ikwerre and Abua/Odual local goment areas.

Dis new order from di state chief security officer means no more night waka or business parole inside di oil rich state di Niger Delta region.

Di governor bin ban entry and exit from di state from 8pm to 6am on Tuesday 27 April, 2021 wey suspose take effect di next day.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, At least eight officers dey confirmed dead as a result of dis attack near Port Harcourt airport.

Earlier dis week di Govnor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, say di present insecurity and unchallenged killings of citizens across Nigeria na clear bad leadership.

And sake of dat, di govnor say Nigeria don collapse.

Di number one citizen of di oil rich Nigerian state tok dis one on Tuesday for Goment House Port Harcourt.

Wike add say, leaders no dey bold to speak against di bad tins wey dey happen for di land.

Di state govnor add say instead of Nigerian leaders to sincerely pursue solutions, dem dey pretend say everitin dey okay.

"Nigeria don totally collapsed. Look at wetin happen for Nasarawa and Benue States, how dem slaughter pipo on di road.

"See wetin dey happen for Niger State and di APC Governor dia dey cry, say im don dey tok to Federal Goment.

"But nobody dey listen to am and now Boko Haram don come to take over di state, wey be di closest to Abuja."

Di Chief Security Officer of Rivers State say im bin don raise alarm of di danger of insecurity wey dey come but dem politicised and dismiss di mata.