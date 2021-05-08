John Mahama: African Union appoint Ghana former Prez Somalia envoy

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, John Mahama

John Mahama wey contest di 2020 Ghana presidential election don get new appointment.

Di former Ghana president collect appointment to represent African Union [AU] Chairperson for Somalia.

African Union announce say former Prez of Ghana, John Mahama go serve as High Representative to Somalia.

AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat make de announcement inside statement wey dem release today.

In de statement he explain say de responsibility of Mr Mahama go be say "as High Representative for Somalia political track.

"Prez Mahama go work plus Somali stakeholders so say dem go reach mutually acceptable compromise ahead den all encompassing resolution for Somali elections."

Wetin we call dis foto, AU appointment letter.

De statement further point out say he for work out dis responsibility plus stakeholders as soon as possible.

Dem add say in fulfilling dis mandate, AMISOM go support de High Representative.

AMISOM go also ensure say mediation efforts den peace support preparation go work together seamlessly.

Former Prez John Mahama serve as Ghanaian leader between July 2012 to January 2017.

Mr Mahama contest de 2020 elections of Ghana but lose to incumbent govment of Nana Akufo-Addo.