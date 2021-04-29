Poverty reduction: See wetin you need know about goment 'National Poverty Reduction wit Growth Strategy (NPRGS) programme'

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BASHIR AMAD/TWITTER

Nigeria goment don announce di approval of di National Poverty Reduction wit Growth Strategy (NPRGS) programme.

Di programme wey di Presidential Economic Advisory Council join-head do na one way to quick reduce poverty for di kontri.

According to di National Bureau of Statistics, more than 40% of Nigerians wey be about 83 million pipo dey live below di kontri poverty line.

Di coronavirus pandemic, inflation plus high number of pipo wey no get job also don worsen di rate of poverty for di kontri.

Goment for inside statement dem release for Twitter say to reduce di level of poverty for di kontri, di National Poverty Reduction wit Growth Strategy na ogbonge plan wey go bring about social protection and shared prosperity.

Di National Poverty Reduction programme go support President Muhammadu Buhari administration goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians comot from poverty within 10 years.

Di National Steering Committee wey di Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo dey chair na im go dey in charge of dis poverty reduction plan.

How di NPRGS take different from oda poverty alleviation programmes wey di kontri don introduce before:

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESHINA/FACEBOOK

Dis no be di first time goment dey initiate plan to reduce National Poverty for di kontri.

Some of di Social Investment Programmes wey goment don introduce for di past to reduce poverty and improve economy for di kontri na di Trade Moni, MSME clinic, GEEP, NYIF, Conditional Cash Transfer, N-power, among odas.

But wit all dis initiatives many Nigerians still dey struggle wit poverty.

However, according to di goment, di NPRGS go dey anchored on four pillars:

Macro-economic stabilization

Industrialization

Structural Policies and Institutional Reforms

Redistributive Policies and Programmes (Social Protection)

How dis National Poverty Reduction Programme go take different from di rest na di establishment of di Nigeria Investment and Growth Fund. Goment go put money for commercial viable projects wey go promote growth and innovation, enhance local value addition, create employment and promote exports.