Father Mbaka on President Muhammadu Buhari, Insecurity in Nigeria

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Adoration Ministry Enugu Wetin we call dis foto, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka don criticize di leadership style of Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari over di way im don handle insecurity for di kontri.

Father Mbaka wey don stand in support of Buhari bid to be president in times past for recent video say "God ask am to withdraw [im support] and prophesy against di President." Im ask president Buhari "to resign or make lawmakers impeach am".

Di Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry say "even though im don support President Buhari before e no mean say e go keep quiet sake of di many katakata wey dey happun for Nigeria."

In di last few days di rate of insurgent attacks don really go up for Nigeria and na dis matter di Reverend Father centre im message on. See oda tins im tok.

Who ask President Buhari to be silent?

Reverend Father Mbaka question why amidst di killings for di kontri, di president don stay silent.

Im tok say: "If Nigeria be civilised kontri President Buhari go resign, Nigerians dey cry because dem no get shepherd. As a good coach no go fit watch as dem dey defeat im team."

"Our security agents fit account for how many pipo wey don die for Nigeria under one week, one month? Either dem fit stop am or e go stop dem".

'Dis no be time to keep quiet'

Di priest also tok for im message say "Im bin dey quiet until e see say dem dey shed di blood of im innocent brothers" as im condemn some of di attacks wey dey happun for di southeast part of Nigeria especially for Imo State.

Im question some of di actions of Nigeria military as im feel say dem dey find am difficult to arrest those wey dey carry out dis attacks.

"How e be say e dey difficult for [military] to arrest those wey dey responsible?" Im tok.

Im add say instead make di goment "kill poverty, kill unemployment, insecurity" dem dey allegedly go afta pipo im tok say "fit dey innocent".

Wetin President Buhari dey do about insecurity

Nigeria president on Tuesday ask United States to move dia Africa Command Headquarters for Germany come into di continent.

Muhammadu Buhari tok dis inside one virtual meeting wey e follow di US secretary of State Anthony Blinken do on 27 April.

For inside statement im release on Tuesday, President Buhari say make di international community support Nigeria to fight those wey dey behind di continent security challenges.

President Buhari tok say: "Di security challenges for Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impact more negatively, by existing complex negative pressures for di Sahel, Central, and West Africa, as well as di Lake Chad Region.

"Even as di situation remain, Nigeria and her security forces dey resolutely committed to contain dem and address dia root causes. Di support of important and strategic partners like di United States no fit dey overstated as di consequences of insecurity go affect all nations hence di need for concerted cooperation and collaboration of all nations to overcome dis challenges.