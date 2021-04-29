Ebonyi state news: Umahi conclude Ebubeagu launch plans to tackle unknown gunmen attacks

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EBONYI STATE GOMENT/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Ebonyi state govnor Dave Umahi dey address new Ebubeagu recruits

Ebonyi state don prepare ground for di launching of di regional security outfit Ebubeagu Eastern Security.

Dis na as 'unknown gunmen' never stop to terrorize di state wey tanda inside eastern region of Nigeria.

Dave Umahi, di state govnor, for dia security council meeting display commanders of Ebubeagu for di thirteen local goment areas.

Di security council also agree to form wetin dem call Joint Youth Vigilante Committee for communities wey don experience communal clash.

But for di Ebubeagu to work well, di Ebonyi state security council issue directives wey dem don mandate police to enforce.

Di directive dey inside statement wey Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State release.

According to Orji, di reason for launching Ebubeagu na "on recent Killings for di state.

"We direct security agencies say dem must do everything possible to bring perpetrators to justice.

"And must deepen collaborations and professionalism to fight di ravages of insecurity for state".

Oda decisions by Ebonyi government

All native doctors and traditional medicine dealers for di state must register within seven days as part of security measures for di state.

Dem need to register with di Commissioner of Police, Commissioner for Health and Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace.

All wake keep activities for di state must end by 6pm - Ebubeagu and Security Agencies must enforce di wake keep restrictions.

And defaulters must pay fine of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00).

Night clubs must not operate beyond 6pm.

Curfew don dey for all di border points wey dey connected to other states from 8pm to 6 am with effect from wednesday, 28th April, 2021.

How Ebubeagu go operate

Di state goment security outfit, Ebubeagy go address all di situation for Ebonyi.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Conflict Resolution for Ebonyi state, Stanley Okoroemegha for interview wey im get wit BBC say

Okoroemegha say di goment dey first put Law for ground in conjunction with oda South eastern states.

Di law na for how dem go operate di outfit, im tok.

Some of di operational pattern be say;

Ebonyi state goment plan to recruit up to 2000 personnel for Ebubeagu.

Di 2000 go get 100 pesins from each of di 13 LGAs of di state.

While dem go deploy di remaining for di state capital and odas for di zone, di commissioner yan.

Already, di state goment don approve recruitment of commanders of Ebubeagu for di 13 LGAs.

Wia dis foto come from, ODA Wetin we call dis foto, South East govnors don tok say 'no going back for Ebubeagu'

Authorities recruit dem after police DPOs, DSS, traditional ruler and pastor screen dem reach dia house.

Security agencies especially police and DSS go profile all di applicants before goment go recruit dem.

Dem go do di profiling in accordance with di Law and cooperation with di Christian Association of Nigeria.

Personnel of Ebubeagu go carry arms but di Law go determine di kain arm dem go carry.

Personnel of Ebubeagu no go fit make detain suspect - dia work na to provide security agencies with credible information wey go help avoid any attack.

Herbalist wey no register with police no go fit operate for Ebonyi state.