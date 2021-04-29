Baba Ijesha CCTV video update: Actor alleged rape case timeline, Yomi Fabiyi, Princess, Iyabo Ojo react

Wia dis foto come from, BABA IJESHA/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Baba Ijesha inside role for one of im movies

Baba Ijesha suspected defilement case don reach one week since police arrest di Nollywood film actor.

Actor Olarenwaju James AKA Baba Ijesha dey popular for mostly Yoruba and English movies.

But now e dey trend for social media sake of alleged rape case wey involve a minor for Lagos, according to police.

New informate come out afta Nigeria popular comedienne Princess react to pipo wey dey demand for di CCTV evidence.

Princess for new video she post claim say di suspected sexual abuse happun for her house.

Im matter become wetin Nigerians dey tok about since im arrest by di Lagos state police command

Baba Ijesha arrest: Timeline of wetin don happun

Police for Lagos arrest 48 years old Baba Ijesha on Thursday April 22, 2021 and investigation start since dat time.

As at Thursday 29 April, 2021 police tell BBC Pidgin say di actor Olarenwaju James AKA Baba Ijesha still dey dia custody.

Since im arrest Nigerian film actors and entertainers begin argue over di mata:

Iyabo Ojo, Biodun Okeowo, Tonto Dike and Femi Branch na some of those wey want make di Law catch up with Baba Ijesha

Kehinde Adams, Yomi Fabiyi and some oda actors say make everi bodi dey patient make police finish dia work.

Plenty Nigerians don also put mouth for di matter as dem ask dem ask police to finish di investigation on time make di matter go court.

Police never fit carry Baba Ijesha go court sake of di strike by Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria wey make courts no dey function.

Tok-tok pesin for di Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (Tampan) Yemi Amodu for di statement wey dem bring out condemn di defilement case but say make everi body wait till court find am guilty.