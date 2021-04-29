Lagosians get 6 months to switchover to new ‘N1,500/year’ digital TV service - FG

48 minutes wey don pass

Residents for Lagos State, Nigeria commercial capital go now get chance to watch television channels through digital broadcasting.

Di Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, plus oda goment officials, officially launch di Lagos switchover of television broadcasting from analogue to digital, on Thursday, 29 April.

Although na for Jos, Plateau State di federal goment bin first launch di new free-to-air service, as di roll-out dey happen one phase after anoda.

Di federal goment regulatory joinbodi National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), during di Lagos launch say six months from 29 April, residents for di state no go fit watch analogue television stations again as dem go switch am off.

One afta anoda, di Nigeria goment officials wey talk say dis new digital television service go free Nigerians from di burden of big money wey commercial Pay TV companies dey collect.

5 key tins to know about Nigeria 'Free TV' digital service

First step na to get decoder or set-up box wey dem call ‘Free TV’ in order to watch di digital broadcast

Yearly fee of N1,500 ($4) go apply for every household to see di channels ontop ‘Free TV’ watch.

Dis annual money go be like BBC TV license for UK

Free TV decoder fit show up to 60 channels and dem dey available 24-hours a day

70 percent of content go be local content wey go get TV shows, sitcoms, documentaries, music videos, drama series, talent and reality shows and sports.

Di Free TV decoders na Nigeria-made

Di Nigerian goment dey hope say di project go create 1 million jobs in di next three years

Nigeria begin dia switchover programme for 2016, ten years after Luxembourg, wey be di first kontri to fully switchover, do dia own for 2006.