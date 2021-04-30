Akuapem Poloo: Ghana comedian, DKB file defamation case against Rosemond Brown
Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, aka DKB file defamation police case against actress Akuapem Poloo.
Dis be after de actress make allegations on video say de comedian, DKB dey hoard Ghc4,000 which people donate to her.
Inside de video, Akuapem Poloo explain say she try call DKB for clarification on de monies but he no respond.
Sake of that she make video to explain to everyone say DKB no give am any money.
In de police case wey de comedian file, DKB explain " I discover say she (Akuapem Poloo) make degrading allegations about me say I hoard Ghc4,000 which one Mama Alice send for her."
"I no know receive any Ghc4,000 wey I no know any Mama Alice. Dis allegations be false, which cause me humiliation, disgrace and undermine my integrity" he add.
Meanwhile, some persons to claim say dem make donations to DKB come clarify say dem no send am any Ghc4,000 for de upkeep of de actress son while she dey jail.
Akuapem Poloo granted bail: 'Jail be depressing, I no expect say dem go jail me for 90 days' - Ghana actress, Rosemond Brown
Ghanaian actor Akuapem Poloo reveal say she no expect say dem go jail am for 90 days.