Akuapem Poloo: Ghana comedian, DKB file defamation case against Rosemond Brown

one hour wey don pass

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, aka DKB file defamation police case against actress Akuapem Poloo.

Dis be after de actress make allegations on video say de comedian, DKB dey hoard Ghc4,000 which people donate to her.

Inside de video, Akuapem Poloo explain say she try call DKB for clarification on de monies but he no respond.

Sake of that she make video to explain to everyone say DKB no give am any money.

In de police case wey de comedian file, DKB explain " I discover say she (Akuapem Poloo) make degrading allegations about me say I hoard Ghc4,000 which one Mama Alice send for her."

"I no know receive any Ghc4,000 wey I no know any Mama Alice. Dis allegations be false, which cause me humiliation, disgrace and undermine my integrity" he add.