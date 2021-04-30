'Evri girl wey I date know about my marriage wey end'

Dem no support media player for your device

'Evri girl wey I date know about my marriage wey end'

41 minutes wey don pass

MaviMusic Producer Michael Collins Ajereh, wey pipo sabi as Don Jazzy 'big' recently reveal say e don marry before wen e be 20 years old.

For dis interview, di Mavin Records boss follow BBC Pidgin tok about e di news of di marriage no take enta public space.

Don Jazzy say evri girl wey e don date konw about di marriage biut dem no just feel di need to expose am.

E say sometimes, im dey feel like marriage and sometimes im no dey feel mlike am.

Don Jazzy futher reveal say im no dey any relationship at di moment.