Nigeria insecurity: States wey don declare curfew sake of insecurity and attacks by unknown gunmen for Nigeria

Wetin we call dis foto, Weapons wey police recover from suspected criminals

Di rate of insecurity for different parts of Nigeria don make state govnors begin take steps to manage di situation for dia individual states.

Unknown gunmen don carry out attacks for south eastern states and some parts of south south Nigeria, most of di attacks dey targeted at security agencies.

In di last three months; Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence and even Customs don lose plenty personnel due to attacks by di unknown gunmen.

For Northern Nigeria Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, killer herdsmen and armed farmers dey commit plenty atrocities with persistent attacks especially against soft targets (women, children and students).

Sake of dis big security challenge, govnors of some of di affected states don take steps to manage di situation with di declaration of curfew.

Wia dis foto come from, IMO STATE GOMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Imo state govnor Hope Uzodinma with security chiefs after unknown gunmen attack federal prison and police headquarters for Owerri

Imo state

Imo state goment first declare curfew after one incident wey happun for Orlu area of di state. Govnor Hope Uzodinma declare curfew for Orlu after Nigerian military go raid di place of unknown gunmen wey kill soldiers for di operation. Despite say di curfew still dey in force di unknown gunmen never stop to carry out attacks for Imo state.

Abia state

On April 5, 2021 Abia state govnor Okezie Ikpeazu declare 10pm to 6am curfew for Umuahia and Aba until further notice. Commissioner for Information for di state, John Kalu for di statement wey im bring out tok say dem declare di curfew sake of reports wey dem get say some jaguda pipo dey plan multiple attacks for di state.

Wia dis foto come from, ANAMBRA STATE GOMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Anambra state govnor Willie Obiano meeting with Navy commander for di state

Anambra state

Anambra na one of di South eastern states wey don suffer attacks from gunmen as far back as 2020. After jaguda pipo burn Nnewi Central Police Station and kill two pipo, Anambra state Govnor Willie Obiano declare 24hour curfew for Nnewi. For di most recent incident where armed men kill nine persons for Igbariam on April 26, 2021 govnor Obiano declare 7pm to 6am curfew for six communities wey include - Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu and Umunya for Anambra North Senatorial District.

Ebonyi state

Di Ebonyi state goment declare partial curfew for di state on April 28, 2021. Di goment take di decision during dia State security council meeting wey govnor Dave Umahi preside. Di govnor say di curfew na for border points to stop di in flow of armed men into Ebonyi state.

Wia dis foto come from, RIVERS STATE GOMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in a photo with di Chief of Army Staff Lucky Irabor at Government House Port Harcourt

Rivers state

Unknown gunmen bin show dia hand for Rivers state when dem carry attack go some checkpoints along di Port Harcourt-Elele-Owerri road wia dem attack security operatives.

Dis na wetin make govnor Wike first declare curfew for border points before im later declare total curfew for di state.

Di curfew for Rivers state na 10pm to 6pm until further notice.