Muhammadu Buhari: Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom reply Nigeria president on insecurity for Nigeria

Di govnor of Benue state, Samuel Ortm don reply presidency on top statement say di president dey disappointed and sad on top im comment over di killing wey happun for di state.

President Tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu for statement say di different accuse wey Ortom make on top di president no pure and dat no responsible goment go watch im citizens and military die like dat.

Di govnor bin para afta armed men bin visit one village for Abagena near di IDP camp and kill seven pipo for early mormor.

Di govnor bin call on di president to rise up to address di mata but for statement wey oga Garba release wey e title" gov.Ortom di only see di problem of odas and not im own' condemn di statement wey di Ortom make

Di Benue state goment in response to di statement say im believe say di president no give Garba Shehu di approval to write dat kain reckless and insensitive press release and dat wetin dey wrong for im call for di presidency to convene national security summit and declare a state of emergency.

Di govnor for statement wey im tok-tok-pesin, Terve Akase sign say im dey shock say oga Garba Shehu go write statement on top attack by Fulani Herdsmen and im no write any single statement to even condemn dia action.

E say dis wan show say e dey support di group and dat di posture of di federal goment don make many nigerians conclude say im inaction don make di armed gunmen power to do wetin dem like.

E say im job na to support security agencies do dia jobs and im dey do im job well.