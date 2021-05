Workers' Day: See how Nigerian workers take celebrate May Day In Pictures

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa Government New Media Wetin we call dis foto, Bayelsa workers come out in dia numbers wit different-different colours of clothe

Every 1st of May na day for workers all over Nigeria to comot and do parade.

As tradition, joinbodi of organised union and oda wey dey represent professions, go do march past for front of dia state govnor.

Almost every state for Nigeria dey observe dis tradition althought dis year coronavirus don mean say some states no make am big like e dey dey before.

Nigeria goment for Twitter hail Nigerian workers on di occasion of di workers day celebration.Di Government of Nigeriar say na di workers dey hustle day and night to make di kontri great.

See how dis year own go for pictures.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu Babajide dey address workers

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa state goment

Wia dis foto come from, Festus Keyamo Wetin we call dis foto, Minister of state, employment and productivity join workers for di federal capital territory to celebrate May Day

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa state goment Wetin we call dis foto, NUJ members for Bayelsa state

Wia dis foto come from, Abayomi Goodluck Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Union of Teachers carri flag for Ondo State

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa state goment