'Buhari don leave di leadership of Nigeria for two tok-tok pesin hands' - Uche Secondus, National Leader of di People Democratic Party (PDP)

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di National Leader of di Nigerian opposition political People Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus don hala say di All Progressives Congress dey run goment of exclusion.

E claim say President Muhammadu Buhari dey absent from duty and di various factions of leadership for di goment don make say no collaboration dey for di executive arm of governance.

For di World PDP Press Briefing wey shele on Monday, May 3, oga Secondus add say, "e be great disservice to di Nigerian people make oga President abandon im Presidential duties put for di hand of two media tok-tok pesin dem, wey dey release annoying press statements".

E add say Nigerian wahala of insecurity na wetin dey make global organisations dey abandon di kontri go neighbouring kontris to dey do business.

Solutions to Nigeria problems

Di political party use di event take tok some solutions wey dem say go fit take solve di wahala wey dey happun for di kontri.

Oga Secondus call for di creation of state police, empowerment of armed forces and foreign help to cure di security palava.

Im also say make dem quick-quick bring every pesin wey get hand for di kasala for di kontri to book.

Oga Secondus bin also call for di sack of Isa Pantami on top say im be "self-proclaimed bigot wey bin happy ova di death of citizens of oda faiths because although im don give up im past beliefs no mean say di odas wey im help recruit don give up dia beliefs join."

Im also call on President Buhari to speak to di kontri ova wetin dey happun because na political malpractice say im no dey tok any tin or do anything ontop issues wey dey ground.