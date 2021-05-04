Wetin we know about di kidnap of Miyetti Allah leader for Kogi State by 'fake soldiers'

6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Gunmen wey wear army uniform don kidnap Wakili Damina wey be di chairman of di Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for Kogi State.

Police wey confam di tori give BBC Pidgin tok say di family members bin report di mata afta dem no fit find am afta di second dayt.

According to dia tori, some men bin come dia house wit white bus as dem follow oga Damina and den e enta dia moto, comot wit dem.

Di Commissioner of Police for Kogi state, Adeyemi Samuel Ogunjemilusi, don announce say di Police don dey do everytin dem fit to find di Miyetti Allah oga.

According to MACBAN Kogi Secretary, Adamu Abubakar, dem neva see oga Damina since April 30 wen di incident happun.

E bin also tell local tori pipo, The Cable, say e don dey try di number of im oga but e bin ring out once before dem bin off di phone.