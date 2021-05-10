Chad rebels: Chadian army claim “defeat” on rebel group wey kill President Idris Deby

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday parade suppose increase di popularity of soldiers

Chad army don claim say dem defeat di rebel group, Front for Change and Concord [FACT..

FACT na di jaguda group wey kill President Idriss Deby.

Na last month President Deby bin die from wound wey im bin get for inside di fight-fight.

Howeva di rebel group tok say dem neva hear any say fighting don finish .

Still, di military bin enta street for di capital of N'Djamena on Sunday to celebrate dia victory.

Dem bin also cari tori pipo enta dia army base to show dem who dem say na rebels wey dem bin capture.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Dem bin shw some of di captured alleged rebels

Who be FACT?

Dem form di Front for Change and Concord (FACT) for April 2016.

Na one former official for inside di late Deby goment, Mahamat Mahdi Ali form am.

Di group claim say dia aim na to "help di Chadian pipo to get dia fundamental aspiration.

Dem also clam say dem wan beta political change" by saying dem go comot di late Deby administration.

Dem bin form di group close to di kontri border to Libya wey also get dia on wahala.

Oga Ali bin serve as senior civil servant for di late Deby administration on top peace deal from 2005 to 2008.

FACT say dem get 1,500 fighters and dem get base for inside southern Libya.