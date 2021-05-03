DSS: Nigeria Department of State Security Services warn group with 'agenda' to cause katakata for di kontri

Di Department of State Services (DSS) say dem no go longer tolerate any agenda by some group of pipo to cauase katakata for di kontri.

DSS tok dis one on Sunday as dem condemn wetin dem say na some kain statements by misguided elements wey don continue to dey threaten goment, sovereignty, and corporate existence of di kontri.

"Di one wey dey of note na di unnecessary tok and activities of some religious and past political leaders wey don either call for a forceful change of goment or mass action against it. E don dey established say di main objective of dis na to cause di kontri to scata.

E dey unfortunate say those wey dey lead di call na respectable individuals wey suppose dey patriotic and not allow dia personal ambitions to spoil di nation." DSS tok.

Di Service say dem also note di group dem dia desperation to collaborate with external forces and influence against Nigeria.

"Dem dey reminded say even though democracy offer free speech, e no give room to reckless pronouncements wey fit affect security.

"In dis regard, self-centred individuals and groups dey warned to stop to dey engage in acts wey fit spoil di peace and sovereignty of di nation.

Influential personalities should dey sensitive to dis kain situations and guard against comments wey fit cause division wey fit cause breakdown of law and order." Di statement add.

DSS say dem dey work with oda security and law enforcement agencies to ensure say dem maintain peace and internal security of di kontri.

Recently, di Service say dem invite and warn some persons wey explain dia earlier statements or say pipo pipo bin quote dem out of context.