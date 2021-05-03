Chidinma Ekile: Profile of di Nigerian musician wey switch to gospel music

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile announce big career switch on Sunday May 2, 2021 from secular music to gospel.

Di singer wey many pipo dey call Ms. Kedike, announce di switch ontop her social media handle.

Her announcement come wit di celebration of her 30th birthday and na for Instagram wey she share di informate to her 7.5 million followers.

"My name na minister Chidinma Ekile. I be crusader of di gospel of Jesus. I be crusader for di gospel of Jesus Christ." Na so she tok for her Instagram post.

Many of her fans hail her for di switch including some of famous friends wey drop comments for di post.

Tiwa savage, Korode Bello post love emoji while Niyola write love it.

Who be Chidinma Ekile?

Na for 2010 Chidinma blow, afta she win Project Fame West Africa. Den she be 19 years Old.

Afta Project Fame, she release her debut single, 'Jankoliko' featuring veteran star, Sound Sultan.

She later go on to sign for iLLBliss and Clarence Peters' record label, Capital Hill/Goretti Company wia she release di single wey she title 'Kedike.' She also release oda singles like 'Emi Ni Baller,' wey win Best Video for di 2014 Headies.

For di 2012 edition of di KORA Awards, Chidinma win Best Female West African Act. She also collect nomination for Best Female Act for di 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

Currently, Chidinma dey signed to Eezee Concepts - na di same record label wey sign Gospel superstar, Mercy Chinwo - where Chidinma release her new single, 'Jehova Overdo.'

Di new 'Jehova Overdo' don get 227 thousand views on youtube.

According to di label, Chidinma bin take break from Music and di public eye and she bin dey undergo a period of actively waiting on God and preparation for wetin dey ahead.

Chidinma bin start her music career for church as she start from Church Choir from a young age and she bin dey serve as a music director for many years now.