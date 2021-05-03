Why Ghana residents dey use #FixTheCountry to call out Prez Akufo-Addo government

Thousands of Ghanaians for social media dey call out de leadership of de country to fix Ghana.

Social media users for Twitter top dey use de hash tag #FixTheCountry pour out dema frustration about what dema call de high cost of living, poor quality of life den economic hardships menerz dey face.

Those wey join de online campaign dey complain about water shortages, erratic electricity supply, graduate unemployment den stuff.

Some social media users bring back tweets of Prez Akufo-Addo who promise say he go fix water issues by end of en first term in office.

Why #FixTheCountry dey trend?

Dis campaign ha[ppen as govment slap 18 pesewas increment on every kilogramme of gas effective May 1.

Dis mean say, people wil pay extra Ghc4.5 if dem for buy 25kg LPG gas.

Again, telecommunications operator MTN also notify customers say call and data charges go shoot up effective May 1 - dis increment dey take effect be sake of de implementation of 1% COVID-19 levy by govment.

Dis increase in spending, stagnant salaried den lack of water for certain areas den electricity issues be why people dey call govment to fix de country.

One Twitter user who dey tweet @gyaigyimii talk say "dem say free water for 3 months den as de bills come de figure doubled!"

"Now we dey pay extra taxes for de free water. De water seff some people no get some, he lament.

Some of de issues which dey cause agitation dey include bad roads, schools under trees, low wages, high living costs especially rent den stuff.

Some people start dey call for de online campaign to move offline to proper demo on de streets as part of efforts to get Ghanaian leadership to act.