Jennifer Efemonghe: ‘I no dey shame for any work wey dey give me money as long as say e le

Dem no support media player for your device

Jennifer Efemonghe: ‘I no dey shame for any work wey dey give me money as long as say e le

49 minutes wey don pass

20-year-old university student Jennifer dey work as labourer for site to help her manage for school and support her parents.

For dis interview with BBC Pidgin, she share her journey and feelings and how she take dey combine dis work with her school.