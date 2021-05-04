BBNaija: Audition tips from ex housemates & more tins you need to know about season 6

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Nigeria biggest reality television show Big Brother Naija don officially open audition for season 6.

According to di show organizers, di audition go last from May 3 to May 16 and na strictly online.

Dem say di new season go get N90 million naira worth of prizes.

Timmy Sinclair AKA Trickytee one of di ex-housemates wey bin dey part of di Lockdown season last year share tips on how to pass di audition process.

For di selection process, prepare for possible video interview or physical depending on wetin di organisers decide at dat time.

Trickytee wey write book about di tricks of how to win for di audition share dis details.

Stand out E say di first thing na to dey different from di crowd: expect say thousands of pipo go show face for di selection stage, so e dey important for you to dey different from di crowd.

Trickytee say "If you dey one room and everybody dey wear black and you dey out on white, you go stand out from everybody.

You no be di most handsome pesin or di most beautiful pesin or di most outspoken pesin, so you need to dey different for di panelist to notice you."

Self confidence na another thing im mention say e dey important. As an interested candidate, you must make sure to work on your self confidence before you face di panellist, he tok.

Be Yourself: Dis fit sound like wetin you don hear many times but di former housemate say" if you be Nigerian, no try to be American, If you be British, no try to be Nigerian, make sure to be yourself."

Who you really be, na im di panellist dey look out for.

How you answer questions: From tips wey im share wit us, he say how you answer basic question need dey different.

For example, im say when dem ask wetin be your name, no just say, my name na.... "dat is basic", he tok.

"Always make sure to answer in a unique way", di former housemate add put.

How you fit apply to become di next BBNaija housemate?

Interested participants wey must be Nigerian and get valid ID, be 21 years of age by June 1, 2021 go need record two-minute video of themselves to state why di organisers suppose pick dem to be di next Housemate for Season 6 of BBNaija

Den you go need to log onto to di official website to fill out di online registration form and upload your videos

How season 6 audition different from oda season?

Dis na di second time di show organizers dey open audition for season 6 afta di early audition for March wey dem bin call BBNaija Early Access Auditions.

Dem say if you do dat one you no suppose take part for dis latest audition.

But if you no receive di unique website link to submit your audition video and you check your spam or junk email folders for di mail you no see di mail, you still fit enter for dis latest audition wey just open.

Di previous season na only one audition di organizers do.

Video Tips for BBNaija audition

E dey important to dey real for your video. Be yourself! and wen you dey describe yourself remember to put real life examples.

No Forget to share interesting things wey dey happun around you, wia you come from, di kind work you dey do and your background story.

Make sure to hold your camera steady.

If you dey shoot indoors, make sure to shoot wia light dey and in front of your face.

Dem dey always advice pipo to shoot horizontal and not portrait style.

When BBNaija season 6 go start?

According to di show organiser, BBNaija season 6 go premiere later dis year.

Wit weeks of plenti drama, romance, Friday night games, di popular Saturday parties, and off course di grand prize, di Big Brother Naija reality TV don produce ogbonge celebrities since e start di first edition for 2006.

Dat na why many young pipo dey interested in di show and want to dey part of am.