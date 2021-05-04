Chidinma Ekile on why she dump secular music to turn gospel singer

Wia dis foto come from, EeZee Global Ministry

Nigerian musician Chidinma Ekile don reveal why she dump secular music to turn gospel singer.

For one church service, Chidinma tell di congregation say "I no dey here because I wan make money, I no dey here because I want fame I bin get all of all dat and now I don get enough of all dat". She tok.

"So right now, na time to work for my father, na im call me I know bring myself here as a matter of fact I bin no wan dey here and Oga EeZee don stand by me throughout dis journey" na so she add put.

Na for her social media on Sunday May 2, 2021 di singer bin announce di switch.

Her announcement come wit di celebration of her 30th birthday and na for Instagram wey she share di informate to her 7.5 million followers.

“I need to catch up wit time”

Di gospel singer wey say she start to sing for choir wen she be six years tok say God dey very intentional about her.

Chidinma say, “dis na new dimension right now, new system and I dey enta am wit full force so most of di times you fit no understand my ways because you no know wia I dey come from and dat na because we don waste time and I need to catch up wit time.”

So as I move abeg move wit me because if you no follow me na your loss she continue to tok.

I hear plenty tins yesterday I get my share of influence … so now I dey use all of dat to work for father.

Who be Chidinma Ekile?

Na for 2010 Chidinma blow, afta she win Project Fame West Africa. Den she be 19 years Old.

Afta Project Fame, she release her debut single, 'Jankoliko' featuring veteran star, Sound Sultan.

She later go on to sign for iLLBliss and Clarence Peters' record label, Capital Hill/Goretti Company wia she release di single wey she title 'Kedike.' She also release oda singles like 'Emi Ni Baller,' wey win Best Video for di 2014 Headies.

For di 2012 edition of di KORA Awards, Chidinma win Best Female West African Act. She also collect nomination for Best Female Act for di 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

Currently, Chidinma dey signed to Eezee Concepts - na di same record label wey sign Gospel superstar, Mercy Chinwo – and na where Chidinma release her new single, 'Jehova Overdo.'

Di new 'Jehova Overdo' song don get ova 227 thousand views on youtube.

According to di label, Chidinma bin take break from Music and di public eye and she bin dey undergo a period of actively waiting on God and preparation for wetin dey ahead.

Chidinma bin start her music career for church as she start from Church Choir from a young age and she bin dey serve as a music director for many years now.