Lai Mohammed, Nigeria minister of information and culture tok say kidnapping and banditry no be federal offence

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lai Mohammed

Nigeria minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, say crimes of banditry and kidnapping no be federal offence but state offence.

Di minister tok dis one for statement as im sama response to di main opposition, di Peoples Democratic Party ansa on top accuse say goment of di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) no dey do anytin to bring bandits and kidnappers to justice.

According to Oga Mohammed, terrorism na federal offence and as far as dis federal goment dey concern, e don successfully cari thousands of Boko Haram members go court for Kaiji.

Im say dem still dey prosecute terrorists and now wetin di federal goment need na di cooperation of di judiciary to continue wit di court cases of di ones wey dem don already arrest.

Inside statement wey in release for press conference, di minister say: "E dey shocking say party wey don rule dis kontri for 16 years no sabi say kidnapping and banditry no be federal offence."