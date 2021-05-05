Donald Trump website: What to know about di ex-president new communication platform as Facebook dey set to rule on ban

15 minutes wey don pass

Donald Trump don launch one new "communications" website, wey tok say e go publish content "straight from the desk" of di former US president.

Twitter bin ban, Facebook and YouTube also suspend Oga Trump afta di Capitol riots for January.

Di former president don since bin release statements by press release - wey di new website go now post.

Users go dey able to like posts - and also share them on Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Wia dis foto come from, Donald Trump Wetin we call dis foto, Screengrab from new website

Dis move dey come one day before a decision dey due from Facebook Oversight Board on whether to permanently ban Oga Trump.

Oga Trump senior adviser, Jason Miller, don previously tok say im go launch new social media platform . "Dis new platform go dey big," e tok for March.

But Oga Miller tweet on Tuesday say di new website no be di social media platform wey im don dey hype.

"We go get additional information coming on dat front in di very near future," he tok.

Report say na Campaign Nucleus, one digital services company wey Oga Trump former campaign manager Brad Parscale create an im build am.

Several posts for di site repeat claims wey dem don debunk say last year presidential election dey rigged.

Wetin Trump new website go do?

Di space go allow Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

Di space go also allow followers to share di former president posts to Twitter and Facebook, however, di new platform no get feature to allow users to "reply" or engage wit Trump posts.

Di site don sign-up list for pipo to enta dia phone numbers and email addresses in order to receive alerts for wen Trump post a new message.

President Trump's website na great resource to find im latest statements and highlights from im first term in office, but dis no be new social media platform," senior advisor Jason Miller tell tori pipo for Fox News. "We go get additional information coming on that front in di very near future."

Dis na sample of posts from Donald Trump new website.

Wia dis foto come from, Donald Trump

Facebook Oversight Board go announce im decision on whether Mr Trump go dey permanently banned from di platform on 09:00 EST (14:00 BST).

If dem allow am back on di site, Facebook go get seven days to reactivate im account.

YouTube don tok say dem go reactivate Oga Trump account wen di threat of "real-world violence" reduce.

Twitter, wia Oga Trump bin get 88 million followers, don ban am permanently.