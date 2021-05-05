Man City vs PSG: Pep Guardiola say 'last five years now make sense'

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey hail Guardiola on top how e use attack dabaru many teams for di league

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola say leading di club to dia first Champions League final "now make sense" since im take charge for di Etihad Stadium five-years ago.

Riyad Mahrez score two goals for di second-leg against Paris St-Germain to secure a 2-0 win to seal di tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Di Blues dey one win away from dia third league title under Guardiola but im bin don fail in di past for di quarter-finals for Europe until dis season.

"Dis dey remarkable," na so Guardiola tok.

"Pipo believe say e dey easy to reach di final of di Champions League. Reaching di final now make wetin we don do in di past four or five years to make sense.

"These guys dey consistent every day. We score a goal through di hips [of di defensive wall] for di first game, and today, Marquinhos hit di bar in di first half – you fit comot from dis little details.

"Manchester United win di title because of John Terry slip and score in di last minute against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid win di title against Atletico in di 93rd minute. Na competition wey dey difficult and luck too dey involved.

"I want to thank di owner, di chairman and di staff for di club. Dis club dey all about pipo wey dey work behind di scenes, e not just dey about money. If you want think like dat, den you dey wrong."

Guardiola side bin don comot for di quarter-finals for di past three seasons by Lyon, Tottenham and Liverpool and lose in di last 16 to Monaco for im first campaign in charge.

Di team dey play for Champions League for a 10th successive season and na only once before dem don reach di semi-final stage, losing 1-0 over di two legs to Real Madrid in 2015-16 when Manuel Pellegrini bin dey manage di side.

How City players celebrate reaching di final for di first time?

Afta dia win, some of City players enta social media to tok about dia victory

Check out some of dia tweets.