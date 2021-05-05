Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Uefa Champions League fixture, di match facts and where to watch

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos dey fit to face Chelsea for Wednesday Champions League semi-final second leg for Stamford Bridge.

Ramos, wey be 35 years, neva play for di club since im get calf injury for March.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane say: "We got our leader and our captain with us. I no go take any risks. Sergio dey here with us. That mean say im dey ready to play, na wetin e mean be dat."

Los Blancos dey chase dia 14th Champions League title and their first final appearance since 2018.

For Chelsea, defender Antonio Rudiger dey in contention but e go need wear protective mask.

Di defender, wey be 28 years, bin miss dia Saturday win ova Fulham afta im get injury for dia first draw leg for Madrid.

Meanwhile, Midfielder Mateo Kovacic no go play sake of hamstring injury, but apart from him di Blues get fully-fit squad as they look to reach their first Champions League final since 2012.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel say, im players must believe in themselves to beat a Madrid team wey neva win dia last four away games against English sides for Champions League.

"We feel say we for dey stronger. Di challenge na to keep di intensity going through di whole match," im tok.

"Dis na semi-final, pressure dey, na knockout game so to arrive wit a level of belief and confidence dey necessary or we no go get any chance against a team like Real Madrid.

Wetin happun for di first leg?

Chelsea bin start strong for di Spanish capital and wey see dem take di lead inside 15 minutes through Christian Pulišić. Before Karim Benzema score a fine goal to equalise– and keep di tie level ahead of di return match.

Where to watch di game on TV?

For Nigeria fans fit watch di game for DSTV on Super sports 2, kickoff

Dia previous meetings

Na three times di two teams don meet before di first leg of dis tie- for di two UEFA finals na Chelsea win, and dem still dey unbeaten against Madrid.

Their last meeting before dis tie na for 1998 UEFA Super Cup for Monaco, wen Gustavo Poyet goal seven minutes from time for di Stade Louis II give UEFA Cup Winners Cup holders Chelsea victory against Madrid, wey qualify by winning di UEFA Champions League.

How dem reach di semi final?

Chelsea

Record: W7 D2 L1 F19 A3

Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)

Quarter-finals: 2-1 vs Porto

Round of 16: 3-0 vs Atlético

Group E: winners

Real Madrid

Record: W6 D3 L2 F19 A12

Top scorer: Karim Benzema (6)

Quarter-finals: 3-1 vs Liverpool

Round of 16: 4-1 vs Atalanta

Group B: winners

See di two teams form

Chelsea

Form: WDWDWL

Latest: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham, 01/05

Where dem stand: 4th for Premier League, FA Cup final

Real Madrid

Form: WDDWDD

Latest: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna, 01/05