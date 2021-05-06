Dare Adeboye: Condolence messages dey enter for di loss of Redeemed church Pastor Enoch Adeboye son, 'Pastor Dee'

Condolence message don dey enter for di popular Nigerian pastor EA Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), afta im son Oluwadamilare Adeboye pass away at di age of 42.

'Dare Adeboye, wey imsef na minister, bin dey serve as di youth pastor for Akwa Ibom, southern Nigerian for di church wey im papa don lead for decades.

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president Atiku Abubakar don already send dia condolence give Pastor EA Adeboye, wey im church na di biggest for di kontri.

Current vice president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, wit some top goment officials go Ogun State, wia di Adeboye family dey live, to say sorry to family.

Tori about "Pastor Dee" - as dem dey call am - death comot for early mor mor on Thursday, although new confamation don comot about di actual day Dare Adeboye die.

Di official account of RCCG confam inside post say na 4 May - two days afta di tori comot for media.

