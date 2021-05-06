FCT Police command show strategy wey dem arrange to protect resident

FCT police Command don promise and assure residents for Nigeria capital say dem di work to protect dem and dia property and dat dem non increase security for di border of abuja.

Di Command say dem don deploy overt and covert strategies to fight banditry, kidnapping and oda criminal activities for di capital and advise residents to live dia lives without fear of any attack.

Di force tok-tok pesin, Yusuf Mariam wey confam dis one say dem don also launch join-bodi security approach to address any kain security mata for di capital.

Dis assurance dey come days afta Niger state govnor, Abubakar Bello for April 26th cry out say Boko Haram don take part of di state and dem don stand dia flag gidigba for Kaure village wia just be two hours from Abuja.

Govnor, Abubakar Bello bin declare say wit dis development, Abuja no dey safe.

Since den plenti security messages wey put fear for pipo mind don dey circulate for di nation capital-but police don come out tok say all di message na fake.

Police say dat viral video of attack to University of Abuja na fake and nothing like dat happun. Na bad-belle pipo wey dey spreak fake new wan bin use di video cause tension among residents.

Di police tok-tok pesin come advise Abuja resident to remain calm, law abiding and verify all information wey dem receive to avoid panic.

Why Abuja resident dey worry about security mata?

Although Abuja na di capital of Nigeria, e don suffer plenti terror attack in di past.

From di police headquarters attack to di UN building attack wey plenti pipo die.

Di jaguda boy dem don also attack places with high population like di Nyanya bus stop and di Mandalla catholic church bombing.

But sake of dis, fear dey for air among residents as to weda di capital dey safe but di police insist say e dey safe.

Wetin FCT Police command don do to protect resident

FCT police Command say dem don deploy security pipo for motorbike and horses to strategic areas of di town to do dia normal routine patrol.

Di tok-tok pesin for di command say dem also dey patrol schools dem for di FCT and recently for National Assembly.

Concerning weda di circular wey dey go round for National Assembly on top attack for di area and oda VIP location for di capital na true, oga Mariam say she no fit coment on dat one as she neva get authority to tok on top dat mata.

Meanwhile, di commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma say make pipo wey dey live for Abuja report any suspicious movements for dia area