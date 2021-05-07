Abia state university students kidnap: Latest afta gunmen carry some ABSU students enta forest along Okigwe-Uturu road.

21 minutes wey don pass

One school official from di Abia State University (ABSU) don tell BBC Pidgin say di school dey chook eye to confam di number of students from di school gunmen kidnap along Okigwe-Uturu road on Thursday, 6, May, 2021.

According to statement from di state government, di incident happen in di evening of Thursday, wen di students bin dey travel inside one mini bus around 1pm-8pm wen dem jam jaguda pipo wey march dem enter forest along with oda travellers wey dem never fit identify yet.

"Two students manage to escape from di hoodlums while odas still dey dia hand for unknown location.

We dey work with di goment of Imo state and relevant security agencies for both states to ensure di rescue di abducted students and odas" Di statement tok.

Wetin more we sabi about di kidnap?

One of di school official wey no want make we reveal im name tok say five security check points dey around wia di kidnap hapun and di place no far from di local govt area.

He add say di school still dey take stock of dia students as dem no wan conclude say all d seven pipo wey dey inside di bus be students.

Di school authority don also mandate lecturers to dey end classes for 4pm sake of wetin happen.

Security of di region

Kidnap for ransom no be new tin for Naija as e don dey happun since, but insecurity wey don become big problem for di country don make am worse.