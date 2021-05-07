Enoch Adeboye son death: Dare Adeboye brother Leke describe di last moment wen e die

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Leke Adeboye

Leke Adeboye, second son of di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG] don describe di last moment of im elder brother Dare.

Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye die on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

Leke Adeboye wey also be di Special Personal Assistant to im papa, Pastor Enoch Adeboye di General Overseer of RCCG worldwide, post am for im Instagram page.

E say im fist still dey tight like say e hold mic but dis time, im eyes dey closed and e dey smile.

Leke tok say im elder brother for dash am money to celebrate im birthday wey be on May 20.

And im [late Dare] for also send im brother birthday gift on June 9. Leke add.

Leke Adeboye say im brother favourite colour na blue but e dey do everything as per royal standard of purple.

Di death of Pastor Dare wey many pipo sabi as Pastor Dee shock many pipo.