Latest Police Attacks in Rivers state: Gunmen attack multiple police checkpoints for Rivers, kill 7 officers

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Rivers State Police Command don confam di attack on Policemen and vehicles wey lead to di death of seven Policemen on Friday 7 May 2021, at about 10:30pm.

Di statement wey di Police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni sign say di unknown gunmen drive in two branded Hilux vans and attack di special checkpoint for Choba bridge, wia dem kill two Policemen on duty and set ablaze a private car wey belong to one of di Policemen.

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State Police Command

According to di statement, a similar attack also happun for Rumuji Police Station by di same hoodlums wey kill two Policemen on duty and burn down one Police patrol vehicle. However, di Police put up resistance wey no allow di hoodlums to gain access into di Police station.

But as di exchange of fire, dey go on, two of di attackers get fatal wounds and die on di spot.

Di statement say di third attack happun for Elimgbu Police Station wia dem kill three officers for that attack but di serious fire engagement wit di police make dem to abandon dia Hilux van wit bullet holes while dem escape with various degrees of gunshot wounds with one Sienna bus dem snatch.

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State Police Command

Di engagement by di Police, also force dem to abandon di Sienna car dem dey use escape for Refinery junction, while some of dem again escape wit bullet wounds.

In di meantime, Omoni say dem don deposit di deadibody of di Policemen wey die for di attacks for mortuary, while di Commissioner of Police, CP. Eboka Friday, wey lead members of im management team and tactical Commanders to di respective scenes for on-di-spot assessment, don launch serious manhunt for di pipo wey do di attack to bring dem to justice.