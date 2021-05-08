Dare Adeboye: Family release arrangement plans for Pastor Adeboye son burial - See how e go happun

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Leke Adeboye

Di Redeemed Christian Church of God don release di burial plans for late Pastor Dare Adeboye di son of di General Overseer of di church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Di family of di Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye tok for di first time since di announcement of im death on Thursday.

For one statement signed by di late Dare Adeboye brother, Leke Adeboye thank pipo wey send condolence messages to mourn di passing of im brother.

For di statement, Oga Leke say dem go hold special service on Sunday, May 9, for di City of David Youth Church for Eket, Akwa Ibom, wia im brother bin dey serve as Youth Pastor.

"Wit our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family for dis period of trial.

We dey consoled, no doubt, by di fact say our beloved son don return home, to rest for di bosom to im maker and father.

"Our confident assurance dey rooted for di life of selflessness and sacrifice wey our son bin live for Jesus Christ, our Saviour.

"We thank una so much for your prayers and words of encouragement." he tok.

See di burial plans

Sunday, 9 May 2021:

Special service go happun for Redeem, City of David Youth Church for Eket Akwa Ibom wia di Pastor bin dey serve till im death.

Monday 10 May 2021:

Thanksgiving songs and tribute go hold between 4pm and 6pm, for di RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Tuesday 11 May 2021:

Farewell service for di Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp.

After them go bury di late Redeem pastor and son to di General Overseer.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Pastor dare Adeboye

Pastor Dare Adeboye die at di age of 42 on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

Leke Adeboye, second son of di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG] describe di last moment of im elder brother Dare for post on im instagram page say

"Im fist still dey tight like say e hold mic but dis time, im eyes dey closed and e dey smile."

Leke tok say im elder brother for dash am money to celebrate im birthday wey be on May 20.

And im [late Dare] for also send im brother birthday gift on June 9, Leke add.

Leke Adeboye say im brother favourite colour na blue but e dey do everything as per royal standard of purple.