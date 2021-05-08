UK Travel list: Nigeria dey "Amber" zone for Britain new travel restriction

Nigeria dey part UK international travel list wey dey "Amber" level.

Di west African nation dey among one hundred and eighty three kontris wey dey di list.

Dis mean say anybody wey dey Britain no fit travel to Nigeria or any kontris inside dis category for holiday, party or relax.

E also get things wey anybody wey dey live for dis Amber kontris must do, ten days before dem land UK.

Di new international travel advisory dey come as UK wan resume international travel.

British goment confam say e fit begin dey resume small-small from May 17.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps bin announce say goment don lift di "Stay in di UK" regulation.

Di announcement mean say pipo go fit begin travel abroad for relaxation and e no go dey illegal again.

Goment set up di new traffic light system, wey put some kontris on Red, Amber or Green list, to explain di new travel advisory rules.

Twelve kontris na im dey di green travel list for England pipo.

E mean say anybody wey dey land England from dis kontris no go need to quarantine from 17 May, 2021.

Di biggest group na di amber list wey include Nigeria and oda popular European destinations like Spain, Italy and France.

Pipo wey dey come from dis kontris must stay for seperate room alias isolate for at least five days.

But oga Shapps say for now make nobody travel go those destinations.

Di transport secretary say dis na first step to open up travel.

E add say em dey careful make coronavirus pandemic no go begin spread again.

E add say di "success of combating covid for di UK no be di same in many places abroad.

"We must make sure say di kontris we dey reconnect wit dey safe," oga Shapps tok.

