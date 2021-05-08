'Marriage in Nigeria': Conduct of statutory marriage for Nigeria new guidelines

New guidelines don dey for di conduct of Statutory Marriage for Nigeria.

Di Minister of Interior, give dis informate for di 2021 National Stakeholders Conference on di Administration of Statutory Marriage.

Di ministry don also amend Legal Notices for di Marriage Act, Rauf Aregbesola add tok for di conference.

Di amended Legal Notices don change di pattern of di administration and conduct of statutory marriages for di kontri.

Wetin dey inside di new marriage guidelines?

Di Ministry of Interior na im go dey responsible for di conduct of statutory marriages for Nigeria.

Plus say na dem go give permission of di public places of worship where pipo fit celebrate dia weddings.

Di minister also approve di establishment of 20 new Federal Marriage Registries.

And efforts dey go on to get Federal Marriage Registries for all di state capitals of di federation.

Five things to know about di new guidelines wey follow marriage for Nigeria:

Di Ministry of Interior don create Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation (EI&I) division and dia work na to ensure say Places of Worship and Marriage Registries follow wetin dey inside di Marriage Act, for couples to fit enjoy pleasant marriage experience.

Only di Ministry of Interior get authority to give licences to public places of worship to conduct legal marriage for Nigeria.

Local goment councils wey dem recently design as Marriage Districts, go fit choose officers as local goment registrars of marriage now.

Di ministry go dey supervise di activities of Local Government Registries and ensure say dem provide better premises for di conduct of statutory marriages.

Di printing and issuance of Marriage Certificate Booklets to licensed Places of Worship and Marriage Registries na di sole responsibility of di Principal Registrar of Marriages.

Permanent Secretary for di interior ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore wey represent oga Aregbesola for di conference, na yan dis one.

Di minister believe say if couples follow all di rules wey guide marriage, di plenty kasala wey dey face marriages go reduce.

Di amended legal notices don put to rest di kwanta wey dey always happun between di Ministry and di Local Government Registrars of Marriage, according to di minister.

Dem design Local Government Areas and Area Development Councils of di Federal Capital Territory as Marriage Districts. E tok.

According to di minister, di better thing about dis arrangement na di services wey di ministry dey offer go dey close to di pipo.