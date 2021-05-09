China rocket falling to earth update: Chinese rocket crash for planet earth Indian Ocean - Report

9 May 2021, 06:30 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem launch di rocket to carry one Chinese space station section into orbit

Chinese damaged rocket wey bin dey roll back to planet earth don land.

Di parts of di rocket crash scatter over di Indian Ocean, according to China state media

Di major part of di rocket destroy during di re-entry, Chinese goment tori pipo tok.

Parts di damaged rocket land for one location 72.47° East and 2.65° North, Chinese state-run media dey report.

Di point lies west of di Maldives.

But US Space Command say dem no dey sure of di exact area e land.

US and European tracking sites bin don dey monitor di uncontrolled fall of di Long March-5b vehicle.

Chinese state media say parts of di rocket re-enter di atmosphere at 10:24 Beijing time (02:24 GMT) on Sunday.

US Space Command tok for one statement say dem fit "confam say di Chinese Long March-5b re-enter over di Arabian Peninsula".

Dem no "sabi if di parts impact land or water," di agency tok.

Ahead of di rocket's re-entry dem bin get fears say di damaged rocket fit come down for one area wia pipo no dey live.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin say China dey negligent to let di rocket fall out of orbit.

However, space experts don predict say di chances of anyone actually being hit by one piece of space junk dey very small.

Not least because so much of di Earth surface dey covered by ocean, and pipo no dye live for huge land areas. Di experts tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Long March 5b rocket

Dem use di main segment from di Long March-5b vehicle to launch di first module of China new space station last month.

At 18 tonnes, e be one of di largest items for decades to have undirected dive into di atmosphere.