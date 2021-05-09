AKA breaks down door latest: Rapper statement explain relationship wit fiancée Anele Tembe as viral video allege abuse before her death

South African rapper, AKA don release statement to address di nature of relationship with im dead fiancée Anele Tembe.

Tori be say Tembe im girlfriend reportedly die afta she fall from di 10th floor of one Cape Town hotel last month.

Reports for local media dey suggest say Ms Tembe fit don take her own life sake of depression.

But during her funeral service, her father Moses Tembe tok say di family no believe say Anele kill herself or she dey suicidal.

AKA statement dated 8, May 2021 describe how di him and Anele Tembe love affiar be like before her death.

"Wetin make am so sad be say some of di pipo wey she and I love and trust wit our deepest trouble, now dey use am as weapon to set a negative narrative on my character."

Dis na photo wey AKA take introduce Anele Tembe AKA Nelli as im babe

Wetin AKA tok for statement about relationship wit Anele Tembe?

"E dey so sad say I find myself having to speak to di nature of my relationship wit Anele.

I be personate and emotional pesin and wetin I no go stand for na to see pipo dey attempt to spoil my name.

And importantly Anele character to suit tok wey both of us no sign up for. Di rapper tok.

We bin enjoy a beautiful, yet challenging relationship wey sometimes get some troubles like all relationships with di pressure say I dey public eye and we play up to am.

Wia dis foto come from, Ashley Lechman

Before dis latest statement, South Africa loocal tori pipo [Sunday World news] report say di rapper break silence on di tragic death of Tembe.

Di first words from Kiernan Forbes, expresses how deeply e don affect am.

"I don lost di love of my life… and every day dey feel like a mountain to climb.

"I miss Anele, so much, and I dey heartbroken at di unfulfilled life we bin plan together," AKA tok a week afta her burial.

For Anele Tembe papa tribute wey one family friend Sandile Zhungu read during her funeral, he tok say:

"Not a single member of my family go associate Anele wit suicide, to live no go be challenge for Anele.

"On di contrary, Anele love herself so much dat she wan live more rather than less.

"As her father, I hereby state categorically say Anele no dey suicidal nor did she commit suicide."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@akaworldwide

Oda things AKA tok for statement about relationship wit Anele Tembe

As numb as I dey for Anele funeral I take in every word , di direct ones and di ones wey carry other meanings.

I no go dey part of speaking or exposing our troubles as a couple, just to defend myself from one sided views wey dem dey portray out of dia full context

Every story get two sides and so does every video, image and message.

I dey fully aware of who dey behind all dis engaging media and wetin be dia intention...."

He mention for inside di statement say as police dey carry out investigation sake of di death of im Fiance, dem never name am as suspect.

"I Kierman JarryD Forbes never dey named as suspect but I don be nothing but a corporative witness". he tok.

He add say 'I bin and still dey madly in love wit a girl, carrying whatever past trauma she face before I meet her.'

South Africa local tori pipo for News24 bin dey report say dem get some images wey show di award winning rapper dey use im hand violently to break down one wooden door.

Di action appear to wan enta di bedroom for dia apartment in Bryanston, Johannesburg wia Tembe bin dey hide, di report tok.

Dem report say di incident happun for 13 March, about a month before Anele Tembe death for Cape Town hotel.