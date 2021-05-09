'Unknown gunmen' attack: Kidnapped Abia [ABSU] student free, attacks continue for Akwa Ibom, Rivers

39 minutes wey don pass

Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, only student wey jaguda pipo kidnap don dey free, goment don confam.

Some armed men on Wednesday attack bus wey carry passengers including ABSU students along di Okigwe-Uturu Road.

E no dey clear, di number of pipo wey dem kidnap but tori be say students bin dey among di victims.

Di incident make di management of Abia state university reduce dia school closing time.

For now ABSU dey close shool by 4pm until dem fit provide better security for di school.

For di latest update, Abia state govnor Okezie Ikpeazu by im sef confam di release of di remaining ABSU student.

Di Govnor say im dey happy about di release of di last student.

Oga Ikpeazu for di statement wey im publish for im official twitter handle say:

"Na wit great joy and relief I announce say di only kidnapped ABSU student wey bin still dey custody of di hoodlums wey kidnap some pipo few days ago along di Okigwe-Uturu Road don dey free.

"I speak wit her and her mother minutes ago.

"And I want to thank God, out security agents and di management of ABSU for a job well done wey lead to di good news."

Di Abia govnor tok, but e no give further details on how di only kidnapped female student of ABSU regain freedom.

Di state goment for statement wey John Kalu, di Commissioner for Information bring out confam di earlier kidnap wen e happun.

"On Wednesday, 5th May, 2021, armed men attack one Sienna vehicle wey carry passengers, including students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU)."

E happun around Okigwe in Imo State along with two oda private vehicles, di statement bin tok.

"Di incident occur between 7pm and 8pm on dat day." Kalu bin add.

Attacks continue for Akwa Ibom, Rivers

South eastern Nigeria don witness plenty attacks for recent times by pipo wey everi bodi know as Unknown gunmen.

E no dey clear weda na di same gunmen carry out di kidnap attack on top ABSU students.

Dia attacks don spill from South east come enter South south.

Ova di weekend about twenty police officers don die as di unknown gunmen attack check points, police divisions.

Di latest attacks happun for Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

Akwa Ibom police command confam Saturday attack on Odoro Ikpe police station wit five officers on duty killed.

Di attackers also kill di wife of one of di officers wey come visit am. Police tok.

Akwa Ibom State Police Command tok tok pesin Odiko Macdon confam to BBC Pidgin

Macdon say di Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police Amienghene Andrew don visit di scene.

Di police boss go assess wetin happen, di damages dia and im don put necessary security measures dia.

Gunmen again attack police checkpoints for Rivers State on Friday.