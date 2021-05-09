Dare Adeboye: Leke Adeboye and oda RCCG youths barb dia hair to honour Pastor Adeboye son wey die as im burial service begin

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, LEKE ADEBOYE/INSTAGRAM

Di funeral arrangements for di first son of di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitope Adeboye wey die on May 5, don begin today wit service of songs for Eket in Akwa Ibom state wia e dey stay before e die.

To honour di late man of God, youths of di church don go bald as a sign to show dia last respect for di late pastor.

Wia dis foto come from, Leke Adeboye

Wit Hashtag #PDee and #NotTodaySatan, I'm not leaving God, dem post fotos of dia bald head for social media.

Join wit dis write up wey say "There is surely no fear in death, abundant life here and eternal life hereafter. Absent in the body, present with the Lord"

"For me to live is Christ [His life in me], and to die is gain [the gain of the glory of eternity". Philippians 1:21.

Several members of di church both male and female from across di world bin barb dia hair as sign of last respect for di deceased wey many pipo describe as soldier for Christ.

Brother to late Pastor Dare, Leke Adeboye na im first barb him hair, before odas begin dey join.

Wia dis foto come from, LEKE ADEBOYE/INSTAGRAM

According to am, na tradition say anytime dem lose a hero wey be youth dem go shave off dia hair and beards.

Leke wey share video of himself wit di barber wey im and im late brother dey use say di clean up na sign of honour.

Plenty reaction don follow Leke action for social media as some pipo condemn and question which kain tradition be dat for Christianity, others see am as better way to mourn Pastor Dare wey die at di age of 42.

Wia dis foto come from, others

Wia dis foto come from, others

Di death of Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye wey be di fourth pikin of Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye still be shock for many pipo for di world.

Dem born Pastor Dare wey many pipo sabi as Pastor Dee on June 9th, 1978 and di parents describe im birth as miracle.

Im be life coach, visionary leader, motivational speaker and a bridge builder.

Pastor Dare be di Youth provincial pastor for Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Dem describe am for 2020 as one of di most influential youth pastors for di Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide.