Anambra Police update on accident of 'Onitsha truck wey load live bullets'

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Police don give statement afta reports of one truck wey bin dey carry live bullets fall for ground for Onitsha, Anambra State.

Local tori be say one Mercedes Benz 911 truck, wey fall down early hours of Sunday, bin dey loaded wit cartons of the bullets.

And di load fall inside gutter wen di truck fall for ground off Akwa road for di eastern Nigeria state, according to di reports.

Anambra Police tell BBC Pidgin say di: "Accident wey involve one tipper lorry happen along Akwa express road, Onitsha.

"When di information reach us, Police officers, military and oda security agencies rush go di scene," di police statement bin tok.

Di statement no mention di live ammunition wey some pipo torchlight scene of di accident,

But di time, date and location match wit di tori of di lorry wey spill bullets for ground.

Di case don dey transferred to di state Criminal Investigation Department.