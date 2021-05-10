"Unknown gunmen": Police lost at least 13 officers for southern Nigeria weekend attacks

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Etini Akpaneyen

Over dis past weekend, about 13 police officers don lose dia lives for "unknown gunmen" attacks.

Dem die from separate attacks wey happen for Akwa Ibom and Rivers States from Friday 7 May to Sunday 9 May, 2021.

Tok tok peson for Akwa Ibom State Police Command Odiko Macdon for statement on di latest attacks wey happen on Sunday.

For di latest attacks gunmen attack two police posts wey no dey in use for Mkpanak in Essien Udim and Ikot Odon for Abak LGAs.

For Ikot Odon , SP Odiko say dem burn down one scrap vehicle wey bin dey parked outside and a motorcycle inside.

While for Mkpanak, di quick response from youths of di community help to off fire wey for set di building on fire.

Unfortunately, dem kill one of di officers attached to Mopol 57 Ukana, as im dey go work. Di police tok-tok pesin yan.

Dis attacks dey come barely 24 hours after gunmen bin attack Odoro Ikpe Police Station for Ini Local goment.

For Odoro Ikpe, unknown gunmen kill five officers on Saturday 8 May, 2021.

Police tell BBC Pidgin say di gunmen attack di Odoro Ikpe Police Station and kill five officers including di wife of one of di officers wey come visit am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Gunmen attack Odoro Ikpe Police Station, for Ini LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

Rivers State

For Rivers State, gunmen attack and kill seven Policemen for three separate attacks.

Rumuji Divisional Police Station, Emohua, Police checkpoint for Choba and Elimgbu Police Station for Obio Akpor suffer attacks.

Di 'unknown gunmen cari some Ak47 rifles go, even as dem wound two oda officers and burn police patrol vans.

Rivers State Police Command say dem don begin serious chase for di gunmen wey attack dem on Friday 7 May 2021 night.

Wia dis foto come from, Etini Akpaneyen

Anambra State

Also some South-eastern States also get dia share of attacks.

Tori from Anambra State say gunmen attack Ozubulu wey dey Ekwusigo local goment area of di state.

Anambra State Police Command PRO say di attack happun at about 7pm on 9 May, 2021,

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confam to BBC Pidgin say some hoodlums attack di Anambra Vigilante office for Ozubulu.

Dem come with vehicle and motorcycles come begin shooting sporadically. Officer Tochukwu add.

E say unfortunately two unidentified pesins sustain gun-shot injury.

Di hoodlums also attack di Ozubulu police station but dem no succeed.

Dis na as police officers on duty chase dem and no police officer sustain any injury. Di police PRO tok.

But im say di hoodlums as dem dey try to escape put fire for one car wey park not far from station ablaze.

Investigation dey ongoing as dem dey make effort to arrest those wey do di attacks.

Di number of police officers unknown gunmen kill for southern Nigeria last weekend don add to a long list deaths from frequent attacks.