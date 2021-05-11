Jerusalem crisis: Israel and Palestine attacks - Wetin dey fuel di clashes

Dis na di result of one of di Israeli airstrikes against Palestinian targets

Jerusalem crisis don make kontris around di world to beg for "calm down" for di attacks between Israel and Palestinians.

America, di European Union and di United Kingdom don ask di Israelis and Palestinians to reduce di kasala wey dey happun for dia.

Di wahala bin enta gear two on Monday night afta Palestinian militants fire rockets enta Jerusalem.

Israel come do dia own back with airstrikes to di Gaza Strip.

Palestine health officials for Gaza report say 22 pipo wey include pikin dem don die for di kasala.

Hamas, di group wey dey rule Gaza, don reveal say dem go strike.

Dis na as hundreds of Palestinians chop injuries for clash with Isreali Police for Jerusalem on Monday.

Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu threaten Hamas say dem don cross red line and Israel go respond with "great force".

Di past days na di worst kasala wey Jerusalem don see for years.

So far, Israel military don carry out strikes on 130 targets for di Gaza strip.

Hamas source report say dem don fire pass 300 rockets.

Wetin cause dis recent Kasala?



BBC Middle East Editor, Jeremy Bowen explain di Jerusalem crisis plus di gra-gra dis time.

Na on top how di Israeli police handle di Palestinians during dis month of Ramadan. Bowen tok.

E add say efforts for Israeli courts to comot Palestinians from dia house dem follow di fuel di crisis.

Palestinians dey also vex on top say, Israel Police no gree dem enta di third holiest site for Islam, di al-Aqsa mosque for Jerusalem's Old City.

Dis na on top say di compound wia di mosque dey get di holiest site for Judaism wey be di Temple mount.

Although oga Bowen also tok say dis na just another kasala on top di wahala wey di Jews and Arabs neva solve between demselves ova time and on top di Jerusalem mata.

Na dis compound for Jerusalem wey get di al-Aqsa mosque and di Temple Mount ginger dis current kasala

Dis na on top say Jerusalem hold very important religious and national significance for both di pipo of Palestine and Israel.

Infact, dem cancel march by Israel nationalist wey suppose to enta Muslim area for East Jerusalem's Old City ontop fire of wahala.

Di march na for di Jerusalem Day na to mark wen Israel capture East Jerusalem for 1967.