FG Covid-19 lockdown: Federal Goment return curfew, coronavirus restrictions

11 May 2021, 11:55 WAT New Informate 29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Dis dey come as Nigeria don start dia Coronavirus vaccine rollout

Covid-19 lockdown and curfew go return from Tuesday midnight 11 May, 2021 across Nigeria

Federal Goment for di west African nation call am Phase Four of restriction of movement to reduce coronavirus spread.

Nigerian Presidential Steering Committee for Covid-19 na im make di announcement on Monday for Abuja.

Di restriction go cover recreational activities and events and mass gatherings for events of any kind go get maximum of fifty pipo.

Di goment also order shut down event centres, bars and clubs dem to close down till further notice.

Why Nigeria reintroduce Covid-19 lockdown?

For statement wey di PSC release dem say na ontop review of some issues make dme see need to increase restrictions.

Di rising trend of coronavirus cases for several kontri and di high risk of surge for Africa.

Delay in global supplies of di vaccine to di kontri even though Nigeria don start di vaccine rollout.

Pipo no dey hear word and no dey uce mask or wash hands, event to continue to dey social distance sef dem no gree do.

Wetin we call dis foto, Port Harcourt Lockdown for 2020

Oda tins we dey Covid 19 Nigeria phase IV new restrictions

All goment workers from Level 12 down go continue to work form house till 11th June, 2021.

Also, every recreational venues, gyms and indoor sports facilities go remain closed till 11th of June, 2021 too.

Dem also ban concerts, carnivals and street parties till further notice.

Howeva weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, seminars, end of year events go fit hold as long as dem no carry pass 50 pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians dey collect sanitizer before dem enta goment bus for di commercial capital Lagos.

Nigerians don start to dey question di reasoning for dis new restrictions on top say di cases of coronavirus don drop to average 50 new cases per day.