Queen speech today: State Opening of Parliament 2021 speech by Queen Elizabeth II

12 May 2021, 05:31 WAT New Informate 35 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Spot di difference: How di Queen's Speech don change dis year

Queen Elizabeth II 2021 speech for di annual State Opening of Parliament announce new bills and reforms for UK.

Di Queen reveal 30 bills with pledges to overhaul di asylum system as part of UK goment programme for next year.

Di message wey di monarch read also tok about plans to reform planning laws in England.

"Queen's Speech" (as dem dey dey call am) dey part of di UK goment biggest ceremony - State Opening of Parliament.

Dis year own no too big like former years own because of Covid.

So di lawmakers and pipo wey dey inside Westminster no too plenty, sake of coronavirus protocol.

Queen Elizabeth comot Tuesday for public event, for di first time since di funeral of her husband Duke of Edinburgh.

Wetin we call dis foto, Queen Elizabeth comot Tuesday for public event, for di first time since di funeral of her husband Duke of Edinburgh.

UK home secretary Priti Patel for March 2021 defend di asylum bill say di purpose na to stop "serious organised criminal gangs" wey dey use illegal way to bring pipo enta UK.

And say na those same gangs dey comot "serious violent crimes" for di UK.

Her Majesty say: "We go quick put plans in place to make sure say immigration system dey fair Make United Kingdom borders stong.

"And go make criminals wey wan follow dangerous and illegal journeys to think twice."

Ms Priti bin also say di goment go try counter lawyers wey dey epp block deportation for dia clients, local tori bin report.

Wetin we call dis foto, Prime Minister Boris Johnson enter Lords

And finally UK goment no go lodge illegal immigrants and asylum seekers inside luxury hotels again.

35,099 asylum request na im UK get last year (by March 2020) and na Albania and Iraq apply pass.

Applicants from countries like like Nigeria and Ghana no dey reach 1,000 per year.

For di oda bills wey di Queen mention, watch dis video: