Covid-19 travel: India dey red, Ghana, US dey amber on Lagos alert list for passengers

13 May 2021, 09:00 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lagos State don comot alert list for kontris based on how Covid-19 dey worry and wetin passengers need to sabi.

Di alert list wey Nigeria biggest commercial city authories release dey three types: "red, amber and green."

India, wey be di world second most populous, dey on di red list because dem get coronavirus variant wey start from di kontri.

Amber colour na for kontris wey di variant enta from anoda place and Ghana d

While green dey reserved for all oda kontris.

Lagos state commissioner for health, Prof Akin Abayomi release dis informate inside press conference wey e do on 12 May.

Dis dey come as Nigeria don begin enforce curfew and restrictions from Tuesday midnight 11 May.

E dey part of wetin di federal goment call "phase four" of dia programme to reduce coronavirus spread.

List like dis no be new tin and many kontris get am to epp passengers know di rules before dem travel.

For instance, Nigeria dey inside UK amber list wey dem release last week.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Many kontries dey get dis kain list so as to epp passengers know di rules before dem travel

As di commercial capital of di kontri, Lagos dey see thousands of travellers land from abroad everyday.

And dis fit be why di state decide to comot plans to counter wetin Prof Abayomi say na di incoming third wave of Covid-19.

All in all, Lagos put 16 countries inside dia red and amber list:

Red alert list

India

Turkey

Brazil

Amber alert list

Canada

U.S.A

France

Germany

Netherlands

Togo

Ghana

Cameroun

Angola

South Africa

Kenya

Uganda

Tanzania

Rwanda

Green alert list

All oda kontries

Different rules apply to passengers wey dey land Lagos based on which kontri dem from dey come. For instance passengers from 'red' kontries go isolate for 14 days even if dem test negative before departure, while those wey dey come from green kontries no get dis kain rule.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government Wetin we call dis foto, Different rules apply to passengers wey dey land Lagos based on which kontri dem from dey come

Prison sentence and fine

Prof. Abayomi tear warning give passengers wey break di State Covid-19 quarantine rules and instructions.

E say anybody wey break di ruke fit chop fine of N300,000 ($731) and even collect one year prison sentence join.

Di city health commissioner cite section 11 of new rule from di Lagos State Coronavirus Pandemic law, 2021