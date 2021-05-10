Aso rock villa robbery: Presidency confam attempt to rob Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari residence

10 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, A section of State House, Abuja

Some jaguda pipo bin attempt to break enta Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari house, Presidency tok.

Tori be say di jaguda pipo gain access into di Chief of Staf house wey dey inside Aso villa to tiff-tiff - but presidency say na lie.

Presidency tok say di pipo no succeed.

Garba Shehu wey be Senior Special Adviser to di President on Media and Publicity for im Twitter post say since di attempt to break into Gambari house fail, no need for Nigerians to worry.

Wia dis foto come from, TWEET

"Di Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari don confirm say some foolish pipo attempt to burgle im house around 3:00am dis this morning (Monday) but di attempt turn out to dey unsuccessful.