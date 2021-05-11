Southern govnors tell President Buhari to address Nigerians on security palava - see oda resolutions wey dem reach for dia meeting

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Delta state goment Wetin we call dis foto, Some members of di Southern govnors forum for Delta state

Southern govnors under di Southern Nigerian Governors Forum (SNGF) don ask President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on top all di challenge wey dey worry di kontri.

Di govnors make di call for di meeting wey dem hold for Asaba, Delta state, South south, Nigeria.

Dem say di security situation for di kontri don too much sake of attacks wey dey happun almost everi day.

Ondo state govnor Rotimi Akeredelu wey read di resolution of di forum tok say President Buhari need to restore di confidence of Nigerians.

"Di meeting express concern about di security situation for di kontri wey don dey worsen and urge president Buhari to address di kontri and restore di confidence of di people," dem tok.

Oda resolutions of di Southern govnors

Wia dis foto come from, Delta state goment Wetin we call dis foto, Southern govnors inside Executive chamber for Delta state goment House, Asaba

Di Southern Nigeria govnors' forum meeting wey Delta state govnor Ifeanyi Okowa host take up to three hours.

Apart from say make President Buhari address Nigerians di govnors reach oda decisions wey include:

Di Southern govnors dey committed to di unity of Nigeria on di basis of justice, fairness, equity and peaceful coexistence among di people.

Cautioned about di movement of armed herders, criminals and bandits for southern region of di country as dem don paint severe security challenge wey be say citizens no dey able to live dia normal lives including to pursue various productive activities wey don come lead to threat to food supply and general insecurity.

Di forum resolve to ban open grazing of cattle across Southern Nigeria including to dey use leg move cattle inside di region.

Make federal goment support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management system.

Di meeting resolve say make goment take bold step to restructure Nigeria federal system wey go lead to di creation of state police, review of revenue sharing formula and creation of intuitions wey go aid di progress of di practice of true federalism.

For better coexistence and inclusive governance, make Federal goment convoke national dialogue as a matter of urgency.

Need for federal goment to review appointment into federal agencies including security agencies to reflect federal character.

Di meeting resolve to foster cooperation among Southern states.

Di forum express concern about di implication of anoda lockdown for di kontri and dia fore suggest cooperation between di federal and state goments to work out strategy wey go manage di covid19 pandemic.

Di Southern govnors wey sign di resolution na Victor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Diri Duoye of Bayelsa State, Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Prof. Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Engr. David Umahi Governor of Ebonyi State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.