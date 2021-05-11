Immigration recruitment: Wetin be di work of Nigerian immigration service, plus di latest on dia recruitment exercise

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Immigration Service

Nigerian Immigration Service on Monday May 10, 2021, announce say dem don begin recruit new candidates for employment.

For statement Aisha Ahmed Rufai, wey be di Director/Secretary of di CDCFIB say di Civil Defense, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board, CDCFIB, don approve di NIS 2019/2020 recruitment exercise.

NIS na goment agency wey dey in migration management alias travel matter for Nigeria.

Dis na wetin you need to know about di paramilitary organisation and dia recruitment process.

Wetin be di work of Nigerian immigration service?

Nigeria Immigration Service na goment agency wey dey in charge of migration management for di kontri.

Na 1958 dem form di service from di Nigeria Police Force.

According to di law, Nigeria immigration service dey responsible:

For pipo wey dey enta or leave Nigeria

Na dem dey give travel documents, to bona fide Nigerians in and outside di kontri

Na dem dey give residence permits to foreigners for Nigeria

Na dem dey do border surveillance and patrol

Part of dia work as a para military organisation na to enforce di laws of di land

Wetin be di latest on di recruitment exercise?

Di latest gist ontop di recruitment process for Nigeria immigration service according to Rufai wey be di Director/Secretary of di CDCFIB na say dem dey di final screening of credentials and physical fitness stage.

Rufai say 45,323 pipo bin sit for di computer based test, but na 6,105 pipo dem shortlist to attend di final screening of dia credentials and physical fitness.

Di service advise applicants to check di official website of NIS for dia names, exam location, guidelines for di recruitment exercise and print out dia invitation slip without am dem no go dey allowed to take part for di screening exercise.

According to dia statement dem say di screening exercise goo begin May 24, and e dey free.