Shakiro: Popular cross dresser [Cameroon Bobrisky] and im friend get 5 years prison sentence

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Shakiro237

Court for Douala don sentence popular Cameroon cross dresser, Njeukam Loic Mildred AKA Shakiro and im friend Patricia to 5 years imprisonment each.

Court also sama fine of 200,000frs each to Shakiro and Patricia in additional to di 5 years prison sentence. And if dem fail to pay di fine, both of dem go serve extra 12 months for prison.

Shakiro and e friend Patricia wey im real name na Mouthe Roland bin dey face trial for "attempted homosexuality, di non-possession of identification papers and public indecency".

Local media report say afta plenti-plenti court hearings, di Court of First Instance, Bonanjo for Cameroon economic capital, Douala make dia judgement and say di two suspects dey guilty of homosexuality.

For February 8th, 2021, na im security operatives arrest Shakiro and Patricia and charge dem with homosexuality and di oda accuses.

Then for April, during wen court dey torchlight Shakiro mata, Human Rights Watch (HRW) indict Cameroon say dem dey violate di rights of gay pipo.