Eid al-fitr 2021 wishes: Eid prayers fotos from Buhari Aso Rock & around Nigeria

Eid Pishures from Kano as muslims dey celebrate Eid al Fitr

Eid prayers hold around Nigeria as millions of Muslim celebrate di festival of Eid-al-Fitri on Thursday.

E mark end of di thirty days Ramadan fast wia dem offer prayers, stay clean and bless odas.

Goment declare Wednesday and Thursday as public holiday holiday for di celebrations.

Eid prayers fotos across Nigeria

Photos from No. 6 field prayer ground old Port Harcourt township

From one of di prayer grounds wia di Riding Rl fitri prayers dey hold for Civic Centre, Port Harcourt

Last year for Kaduna state [northwest Nigeria], di goment no allow Muslims comot for di morning Eid prayer because of Covid 19.

Di state govnor Nasir El- Rufai say e cari out di action in order to save im state from more infections.

Dis year di state don give go ahead for di Eid prayers to hold.

E mean say many Muslim families go comot with dia families to go pray early in di morning.

From one of di prayer grounds wia di Riding Rl fitri prayers dey hold for Civic Centre, Port Harcourt

Eid Pishures from Kano as muslims dey celebrate Eid al Fitr

One major challenge as Muslims celebrate last year be say most public places wey dem suppose go enjoy di day bin dey closed.

Dis year na just di opposite as public places like parks, cinemas and zoos dey open for pipo to enjoy.

For many states across northern Nigeria some of dis places don begin advertise dia facility on media so dat pipo go come use am celebrate di day.

Eid Pishures from Kano as muslims dey celebrate Eid al Fitr

Eid Pishures from Kano as muslims dey celebrate Eid al Fitr

From one of di prayer grounds wia di Riding Rl fitri prayers dey hold for Civic Centre, Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari don send im best wishes to all Nigerians and Muslims as dem mark the Eid Al Fitr.

"Make we jointly pray against di tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry.

"And di desperate quest for political power wey make some dey use blackmail against di existence of our kontri as a united entity.

"We must resist di temptation to retrun into our communities." Di Nigerian leader tok for im sallah message.

"I beg our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to show compassion and love one another."

Dis na di way President Muhammadu Buhari take celebrate di end of Ramadan.

President Buhari attend di Eid prayers for Abuja

Buhari for Eid Prayers on Thursday

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency