Gimba Yau Kumo 'declared wanted' by ICPC: Buhari son-in-law, Bola Ogunsola, Tarry Rufus dey wanted for alleged 'misappropriation'

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ICPC

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission [ICPC] don declare three pipo wanted.

ICPC say di three dey allegedly accused of spending sixty five million dollars anyhow alias 'misappropriation'.

Those dem declare wanted include: President Buhari son-in-law Gimba Yau Kumo, along wit two oda pipo.

Yau Kumo as allegedly "wanted" man bin marry di Nigerian leader second daughter Fatima Buhari for 2016.

ICPC na di office wey dey deal wit alleged corruption involving Nigerian civil servants.

For notice dem publish on dia website, ICPC say one Tarry Rufus, Gimba Yau Kumo and Bola Ogunsola, dey "wanted".

Na "in connection wit mata wey relate to misappropriation of National Housing Funds", di anti-corruption agency add.

Wia dis foto come from, ICPC/SCREENSHOT

Di National Housing Fund (NHF) na di federal goment scheme to allow Nigerians to use small money take arrange dia own house.

E dey compulsory for every Nigerian to contribute 2.5% of dia salary inside di fund, as long as di pesin dey earn pass N3000 per annum.

Gimba Kumo marry Fatima Buhari for wedding wey happun for Daura, Katsina wey be di family town of di Buharis.